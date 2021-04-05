Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Adams Investor Group has paid $75 million, or $76,766/unit, for the 977-unit East Ponce Village in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Glen Mills, Pa, investor bought the property, at 1310 Wood Bend Drive, from Medallion Corp of Toronto in a deal...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KanAm Grund Group has paid $48 million, or $91713/sf, for the 52,337-square-foot medical-office building at 147 Milk St in downtown Boston The Frankfurt, Germany, investment manager bought the property from...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of KEI Properties has sold the 112,000-square-foot office building at 1250 East Hallandale Beach Blvd in Hallandale Beach, Fla, for $165 million, or about $14732/sf Soliman Corp of Montreal bought the...
South Florida Business Journal Intalex Capital has paid $15 million, or about $18511/sf, for Executive Court at Jacaranda, an 81,034-square-foot office park in Plantation, Fla Executive Properties, an affiliate of Brinwo Development Corp of...
Commercial Property Executive Intelli LLC has paid $353 million, or $21831/sf, for the South Bay Tech Center, a 161,700-square-foot office and research and development property in Milpitas, Calif It purchased the complex from an affiliate of Benlin...