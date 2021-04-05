Log In or Subscribe to read more
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
Adams Investor Group has paid $75 million, or $76,766/unit, for the 977-unit East Ponce Village in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Glen Mills, Pa, investor bought the property, at 1310 Wood Bend Drive, from Medallion Corp of Toronto in a deal...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $48 million of financing against five industrial buildings with 400,000 square feet within the Beaumeade Corporate Park in the Washington, DC suburb of Ashburn, Va The five properties, at 44590,...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
Bank OZK has provided $105 million of construction financing for the I-10 Logistics Center, a proposed 18 million-square-foot distribution facility in Cherry Valley, Calif, in Riverside County and 25 miles east of San Bernardino, Calif The...
Gemdale USA has paid $79 million, or $35502/sf, for the Park Calabasas, a 222,524-square-foot office property in Calabasas, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, real estate developer purchased the property from a venture of Rising Realty Partners and Fortress...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...