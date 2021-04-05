Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 520,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore The building will be part of the Tradepoint Atlantic project that a venture of Redwood Capital Investments and Hilco Global is developing on...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Washington Business Journal The 261,360-square-foot office building at 1500 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va, is being offered for sale at a foreclosure auction that’s scheduled for tomorrow The auction will be held outside the Arlington County,...
South Florida Business Journal City Furniture has signed a lease for 286,991 square feet of industrial space in Miami Gardens, Fla The Tamarac, Fla, furniture retailer is leasing its space at the Bridge Point Commerce Center, which sits on 185 acres...
Philadelphia Business Journal Whitemarsh Township, Pa, officials recently approved plans for a 62-unit townhome complex in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The project, at 901 Washington St, is expected to cost $28 million to complete A...
Bisnow EYA Development is planning on building a 177-unit apartment property in Falls Church, Va The Bethesda, Md, company is building the complex on an 83-acre parcel it had bought from Federal Realty Investment Trust for $2025 million The site, at...
Commercial Property Executive RK Logistics Group has leased two warehouses totaling 410,000 square feet in Newark, Calif The Fremont, Calif, logistics company will fully occupy the 269,000-sf Mowry Business Center, at 6753 Mowry Ave, as well as the...