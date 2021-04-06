Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily is redeveloping a Tamarac, Fla, office and retail building into 212 apartment units Wells Fargo Bank provided the development venture with a $2366...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has started construction on the first phase of the First 95 Distribution Center in Pompano Beach, Fla The project is being built on 84 acres at 1200 NW 15th St, just north of Atlantic...