Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has started construction on the first phase of the First 95 Distribution Center in Pompano Beach, Fla The project is being built on 84 acres at 1200 NW 15th St, just north of Atlantic...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has proposed developing a 113-unit affordable-housing project in Hollywood, Fla The Miami developer wants to build the property on a 306-acre site at 820-890 North State Road 7/US 441 and 6024 Johnson St It...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
Boston Business Journal Calare Properties is planning to construct a 119,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Acton, Mass The property will sit on an 11-acre site at 50 Nagog Park, part of the 120-acre Nagog Park mixed-use...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...