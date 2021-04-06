Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
Prime Finance was the most-active buyer of B-pieces from CMBS conduit transactions during the first quarter, with a 415 percent share of the anemic quarter's issuance While KKR wasn't the dominant force in the conduit B-piece market during the...
Domestic, private-label issuance totaled $154 billion during the first quarter, down nearly 30 percent from the $2155 billion issued during the same period a year ago Barclays Capital was the quarter's most-active bookrunner, with $23 billion of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report REITs that own retail properties, which on average had collected only 682 percent of their rents in last year’s second quarter as coronavirus-driven lockdowns were at their peak, increased their...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS delinquency picture continued to improve in March, with the volume of loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments declining by more than $11 billion to $3566 billion, according to...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices increased in February amid continued anemic sales volumes, as gauged by Real Capital Analytics‘ Commercial Property Price Index The national all-property index was up 091...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust last year funded $19 billion of commercial real estate loans, with $11 billion of that occurring after the first quarter, increasing its loan portfolio to $102 billion Overall, the...
Investec Real Estate Cos has sold Gene Autry Plaza, a 60,822-square-foot retail center in Palm Springs, Calif, for $234 million, or nearly $385/sf The Santa Barbara, Calif, company, which had developed the grocery-anchored property, at 5001 East...