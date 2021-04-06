Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
REBusiness A venture of Sares Regis Group and Hunter Properties has been approved to build a pair of office buildings totaling 500,000 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 12 miles from San Jose, Calif Each building will have 250,000 sf of office...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily is redeveloping a Tamarac, Fla, office and retail building into 212 apartment units Wells Fargo Bank provided the development venture with a $2366...