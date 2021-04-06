Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...
Standard Communities has paid $68 million, or $113,903/unit, for Chesapeake Crossing, an age-restricted apartment property with 597 units in Chesapeake, Va The affordable-housing division of Standard Cos of Los Angeles bought the property, at 1921...
Luzzato Co has paid $2279 million, or $76786/sf, for the 29,680-square-foot office building at 3317-3325 Exposition Place in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Lion Real Estate Group LLC of Dallas, which was represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hamilton Zanze has paid $110 million, or $298,913/unit, for the 368-unit Wyatt apartment property in Fort Collins, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor bought the property, at 4701 Strauss Cabin...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has sold the Highlands Campus Tech Centre, a 201,866-square-foot office/flex property in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash, for $532 million, or $26354/sf The Philadelphia investment manager, which had acquired the...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...