Luzzato Co has paid $2279 million, or $76786/sf, for the 29,680-square-foot office building at 3317-3325 Exposition Place in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Lion Real Estate Group LLC of Dallas, which was represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hamilton Zanze has paid $110 million, or $298,913/unit, for the 368-unit Wyatt apartment property in Fort Collins, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor bought the property, at 4701 Strauss Cabin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $365 million, or $16775/sf, for the 217,592-square-foot warehouse at 11 Centennial Drive in the Boston suburb of Peabody, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Adams Investor Group has paid $75 million, or $76,766/unit, for the 977-unit East Ponce Village in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Glen Mills, Pa, investor bought the property, at 1310 Wood Bend Drive, from Medallion Corp of Toronto in a deal...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...
Gemdale USA has paid $79 million, or $35502/sf, for the Park Calabasas, a 222,524-square-foot office property in Calabasas, Calif The Pasadena, Calif, real estate developer purchased the property from a venture of Rising Realty Partners and Fortress...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Phoenix Business Journal BPM Real Estate Group has paid $110 million, or $30082/sf, for PetSmart Inc’s 365,672-square-foot office complex in Phoenix The Portland, Ore, developer purchased the property, as part of a 1031 exchange, from VEREIT...