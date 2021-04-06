Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily is redeveloping a Tamarac, Fla, office and retail building into 212 apartment units Wells Fargo Bank provided the development venture with a $2366...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has started construction on the first phase of the First 95 Distribution Center in Pompano Beach, Fla The project is being built on 84 acres at 1200 NW 15th St, just north of Atlantic...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has proposed developing a 113-unit affordable-housing project in Hollywood, Fla The Miami developer wants to build the property on a 306-acre site at 820-890 North State Road 7/US 441 and 6024 Johnson St It...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $741 million of Freddie Mac financing against The Parc at Cherry Creek, a 408-unit apartment property in Denver The seven-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term and pays a coupon of 293 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...