Bisnow TCR2 Therapeutics Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 85,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 9950 Medical Center Drive in Rockville, Md The Cambridge, Mass, pharmaceuticals company will use the facility to manufacture cell...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
South Florida Business Journal Cornerstone Group has broken ground on the Platform 3750 mixed-use project in Miami’s West Grove neighborhood Plans for the property, which is being built on 21 acres at 3750 South Dixie Highway, call for 191...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
South Florida Business Journal A joint venture of Cypress Equity Investments and Eden Multifamily is redeveloping a Tamarac, Fla, office and retail building into 212 apartment units Wells Fargo Bank provided the development venture with a $2366...
South Florida Business Journal First Industrial Realty Trust has started construction on the first phase of the First 95 Distribution Center in Pompano Beach, Fla The project is being built on 84 acres at 1200 NW 15th St, just north of Atlantic...
South Florida Business Journal Pinnacle has proposed developing a 113-unit affordable-housing project in Hollywood, Fla The Miami developer wants to build the property on a 306-acre site at 820-890 North State Road 7/US 441 and 6024 Johnson St It...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 520,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore The building will be part of the Tradepoint Atlantic project that a venture of Redwood Capital Investments and Hilco Global is developing on...