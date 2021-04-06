Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 520,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore The building will be part of the Tradepoint Atlantic project that a venture of Redwood Capital Investments and Hilco Global is developing on...
Baltimore Business Journal Wayfair LLC has signed a lease to occupy a 12 million-square-foot distribution center that’s under construction in Aberdeen, Md, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore The online home furnishings company plans on moving...
Bisnow Meridian Group has acquired a 261,360-square-foot office building in Arlington, Va, for $583 million, or $22306/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction The 17-story property, at 1500 Wilson Blvd, is about 536 percent leased to tenants that...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
Bisnow JBG Smith has broken ground on an 808-unit apartment complex in Arlington, Va The two-building property, at 1900 Crystal Drive, will have rooftop amenities as well as ground-floor retail space It is being built near Amazoncom Inc’s...
Washington Business Journal The 261,360-square-foot office building at 1500 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, Va, is being offered for sale at a foreclosure auction that’s scheduled for tomorrow The auction will be held outside the Arlington County,...
South Florida Business Journal City Furniture has signed a lease for 286,991 square feet of industrial space in Miami Gardens, Fla The Tamarac, Fla, furniture retailer is leasing its space at the Bridge Point Commerce Center, which sits on 185 acres...