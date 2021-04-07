Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has unveiled plans to build a pair of warehouses in Miami’s Gladeview neighborhood The Bellevue, Wash, company recently paid $58 million for the 58-acre development site at 3000 NW 73rd St The...
Dallas Business Journal Yokohama Tire Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently-built industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Japanese tire manufacturer signed a long-term lease for Intermodal III, a...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...
Kansas City Business Journal Clarity Development Co has proposed building a 181-unit apartment property at 1734 East 63rd St in Kansas City, Mo The Omaha, Neb, developer would demolish the 100,254-square-foot office building that sits on the...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
REBusiness A venture of Sares Regis Group and Hunter Properties has been approved to build a pair of office buildings totaling 500,000 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 12 miles from San Jose, Calif Each building will have 250,000 sf of office...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...