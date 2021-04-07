Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Dalfen Industrial’s purchase of three properties with a total of 438,000 square feet in the Las Vegas and Chicago areas The buyer is an affiliate of Dalfen America Corp of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $741 million of Freddie Mac financing against The Parc at Cherry Creek, a 408-unit apartment property in Denver The seven-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term and pays a coupon of 293 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $48 million of financing against five industrial buildings with 400,000 square feet within the Beaumeade Corporate Park in the Washington, DC suburb of Ashburn, Va The five properties, at 44590,...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...