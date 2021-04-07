Log In or Subscribe to read more
Kansas City Business Journal Clarity Development Co has proposed building a 181-unit apartment property at 1734 East 63rd St in Kansas City, Mo The Omaha, Neb, developer would demolish the 100,254-square-foot office building that sits on the...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Dalfen Industrial’s purchase of three properties with a total of 438,000 square feet in the Las Vegas and Chicago areas The buyer is an affiliate of Dalfen America Corp of...
Real Estate NJ Kokes Properties has secured $193 million of construction financing against the 190-unit Mill at Riverside apartment project in Riverside, NJ, about 15 miles northeast of Philadelphia Provident Bank provided the loan, which will...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
REBusiness A venture of Sares Regis Group and Hunter Properties has been approved to build a pair of office buildings totaling 500,000 square feet in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 12 miles from San Jose, Calif Each building will have 250,000 sf of office...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...