Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trion Properties has paid $80 million, or $197,044/unit, for Quail Cove and Highland Park, two apartment properties with a total of 406 units in Colorado Springs, Colo The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the complexes, which are 14...
South Florida Business Journal Northbridge Capital has sold the Kendall Pointe retail property in Miami for $2235 million, or about $29007/sf An affiliate of A+ Storage of Miami bought the 77,051-square-foot property at 16500-16515 SW 88th St CBRE...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cue Residential has paid $72 million, or $302,521/unit, for the 238-unit Eaves apartment property in Stamford, Conn The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investment company bought the property, which it has renamed...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...
Standard Communities has paid $68 million, or $113,903/unit, for Chesapeake Crossing, an age-restricted apartment property with 597 units in Chesapeake, Va The affordable-housing division of Standard Cos of Los Angeles bought the property, at 1921...
Luzzato Co has paid $2279 million, or $76786/sf, for the 29,680-square-foot office building at 3317-3325 Exposition Place in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Lion Real Estate Group LLC of Dallas, which was represented...