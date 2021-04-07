Log In or Subscribe to read more
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Trion Properties has paid $80 million, or $197,044/unit, for Quail Cove and Highland Park, two apartment properties with a total of 406 units in Colorado Springs, Colo The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the complexes, which are 14...
South Florida Business Journal Terreno Realty Corp has unveiled plans to build a pair of warehouses in Miami’s Gladeview neighborhood The Bellevue, Wash, company recently paid $58 million for the 58-acre development site at 3000 NW 73rd St The...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cue Residential has paid $72 million, or $302,521/unit, for the 238-unit Eaves apartment property in Stamford, Conn The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investment company bought the property, which it has renamed...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Charlotte Business Journal MDH Partners has started construction on the first two buildings of its NorthCross Commerce Center in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC The industrial buildings will total 444,000 square feet JLL is...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...