South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...
Standard Communities has paid $68 million, or $113,903/unit, for Chesapeake Crossing, an age-restricted apartment property with 597 units in Chesapeake, Va The affordable-housing division of Standard Cos of Los Angeles bought the property, at 1921...
Luzzato Co has paid $2279 million, or $76786/sf, for the 29,680-square-foot office building at 3317-3325 Exposition Place in Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Lion Real Estate Group LLC of Dallas, which was represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hamilton Zanze has paid $110 million, or $298,913/unit, for the 368-unit Wyatt apartment property in Fort Collins, Colo The San Francisco real estate investor bought the property, at 4701 Strauss Cabin...
Equus Capital Partners Ltd has sold the Highlands Campus Tech Centre, a 201,866-square-foot office/flex property in the Seattle suburb of Bothell, Wash, for $532 million, or $26354/sf The Philadelphia investment manager, which had acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Longpoint Realty Partners has paid $365 million, or $16775/sf, for the 217,592-square-foot warehouse at 11 Centennial Drive in the Boston suburb of Peabody, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Adams Investor Group has paid $75 million, or $76,766/unit, for the 977-unit East Ponce Village in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker, Ga The Glen Mills, Pa, investor bought the property, at 1310 Wood Bend Drive, from Medallion Corp of Toronto in a deal...