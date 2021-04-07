Log In or Subscribe to read more
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Trion Properties has paid $80 million, or $197,044/unit, for Quail Cove and Highland Park, two apartment properties with a total of 406 units in Colorado Springs, Colo The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the complexes, which are 14...
South Florida Business Journal Northbridge Capital has sold the Kendall Pointe retail property in Miami for $2235 million, or about $29007/sf An affiliate of A+ Storage of Miami bought the 77,051-square-foot property at 16500-16515 SW 88th St CBRE...
Dallas Business Journal Yokohama Tire Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently-built industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Japanese tire manufacturer signed a long-term lease for Intermodal III, a...
Houston Business Journal Ground is slated to break this fall on the 60-acre Magnolia Village mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc is developing the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cue Residential has paid $72 million, or $302,521/unit, for the 238-unit Eaves apartment property in Stamford, Conn The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investment company bought the property, which it has renamed...
South Florida Business Journal CubeSmart has bought a 93,182-square-foot warehouse at 1500 North Park Drive in Weston, Fla, for $1152 million, or about $12363/sf The Malvern, Pa, self-storage company bought the industrial property from a company...
AZ Big Media Realterm has paid $27 million, or $18509/sf, for a 145,872-square-foot industrial property at 1666 North McClintock Drive in Tempe, Ariz, about 12 miles east of downtown Phoenix CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller, an...