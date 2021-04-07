Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Ground is slated to break this fall on the 60-acre Magnolia Village mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc is developing the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Bisnow TCR2 Therapeutics Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 85,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 9950 Medical Center Drive in Rockville, Md The Cambridge, Mass, pharmaceuticals company will use the facility to manufacture cell...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Baltimore Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease for a 520,000-square-foot warehouse in Baltimore The building will be part of the Tradepoint Atlantic project that a venture of Redwood Capital Investments and Hilco Global is developing on...
Baltimore Business Journal Wayfair LLC has signed a lease to occupy a 12 million-square-foot distribution center that’s under construction in Aberdeen, Md, about 30 miles northeast of Baltimore The online home furnishings company plans on moving...
Crain’s New York Business Workville has signed a lease to fully occupy the 60,000-square-foot office building at 315 West 35th St in Manhattan The coworking company will sublease the space to tenants that likely will take between 1,100 sf and...
Dallas Business Journal Provident Realty Advisors has bought a 491,308-square-foot warehouse property in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas About 90,000 sf of its space is set aside for offices Neiman Marcus sold and occupies the property, which it...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of CanTex Capital and Imperium Capital has purchased the 135,000-square-foot warehouse at 4001 Irving Blvd in Dallas An affiliate of Trinity Industries was the seller The purchase price was not known JLL Capital...