South Florida Business Journal Dezer Development is teaming up with Bentley Motors to develop the tallest building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The development, which is being called Bentley Residences, would stand 60 stories and is being planned for a...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
St Louis Business Journal KDG has proposed developing a multi-phase mixed-use project in St Louis The company, a joint venture of local developers Koman Group and Keeley Development Group, is developing the project as part of the Cortex Innovation...
Boston Business Journal Nubian Ascend Partners LLC has proposed constructing a 348,320-square-foot mixed-use building in Boston The project, which is being called Nubian Square Ascends, is being planned for a 245-acre development site at the...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...
Hartford Business Journal HB Nitkin is planning to build a 157-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, company will demolish the retail buildings that currently sit on the development site to...
Dallas Morning News DSV International is developing a distribution and office complex with more than 1 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 165 miles south of Dallas The company, a subsidiary of DSV Cos of Denmark, is developing the...
Louisville Business First Marian Group has proposed developing a 168-unit apartment property in Louisville, Ky The local real estate firm wants to build the complex on a 10-acre site at 4610 and 4614 Kerrick Lane It would be comprised of seven...