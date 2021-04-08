Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...
Quantum Equities has paid $76 million, or $185,366/unit, for the 410-unit Admiral Place apartment property in Suitland, Md, which is just outside of Joint Base Andrews and 11 miles from Washington, DC The New York real estate investor, which targets...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of Dallas-area apartment properties with about 2,000 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the properties in separate deals The sellers were not disclosed The properties S2...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Trion Properties has paid $80 million, or $197,044/unit, for Quail Cove and Highland Park, two apartment properties with a total of 406 units in Colorado Springs, Colo The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the complexes, which are 14...
South Florida Business Journal Northbridge Capital has sold the Kendall Pointe retail property in Miami for $2235 million, or about $29007/sf An affiliate of A+ Storage of Miami bought the 77,051-square-foot property at 16500-16515 SW 88th St CBRE...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cue Residential has paid $72 million, or $302,521/unit, for the 238-unit Eaves apartment property in Stamford, Conn The Lakewood, NJ, real estate investment company bought the property, which it has renamed...