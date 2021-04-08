Log In or Subscribe to read more
Annaly Capital Management Inc has provided $7155 million of financing to fund the expansion of a pair of data centers with a total of 196,000 square feet in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale, Ill The properties, which sit across the street from each...
Rentvcom Parkview Financial has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 68-unit apartment property at 4065 Oakwood Ave in Los Angeles The developer, Oakwood CA LLC of Los Angeles, expects the five-story project to be...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $41 million of financing to facilitate Dalfen Industrial’s purchase of three properties with a total of 438,000 square feet in the Las Vegas and Chicago areas The buyer is an affiliate of Dalfen America Corp of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which owns 13 luxury hotels in six states, said revenue per available room last month amounted to $204, for an increase of 90 percent over last year However, that remained...
South Florida Business Journal BankUnited has provided $314 million of construction financing for the development of a seven-story apartment project in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Affiliated Development of Fort Lauderdale, Fla recently started...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $741 million of Freddie Mac financing against The Parc at Cherry Creek, a 408-unit apartment property in Denver The seven-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term and pays a coupon of 293 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Eagle Rock Properties has paid $488 million, or $265,217/unit, for the 184-unit Bell Columbia apartment property in Columbia, Md The Plainview, NY, investment manager bought the complex from Bell Partners...
Walker & Dunlop has arranged $555 million of construction/permanent financing to fund the development of 393 residential units in the Quarry Trails mixed-use project in Columbus, Ohio The company’s Ohio capital markets group secured the...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $48 million of financing against five industrial buildings with 400,000 square feet within the Beaumeade Corporate Park in the Washington, DC suburb of Ashburn, Va The five properties, at 44590,...