Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of Dallas-area apartment properties with about 2,000 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the properties in separate deals The sellers were not disclosed The properties S2...
Dallas Morning News DSV International is developing a distribution and office complex with more than 1 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 165 miles south of Dallas The company, a subsidiary of DSV Cos of Denmark, is developing the...
Dallas Business Journal Yokohama Tire Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently-built industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Japanese tire manufacturer signed a long-term lease for Intermodal III, a...
Houston Business Journal Ground is slated to break this fall on the 60-acre Magnolia Village mixed-use project in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Gulf Coast Commercial Group Inc is developing the project at FM 1488 and Spur 149...
Dallas Morning News UDR Inc has paid $110 million, or about $172,956/unit, for Canal at the Brickyard, a 636-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The Denver REIT bought the property, at 2001 Wittington Place, from...
Bisnow TCR2 Therapeutics Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 85,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 9950 Medical Center Drive in Rockville, Md The Cambridge, Mass, pharmaceuticals company will use the facility to manufacture cell...