Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
Quantum Equities has paid $76 million, or $185,366/unit, for the 410-unit Admiral Place apartment property in Suitland, Md, which is just outside of Joint Base Andrews and 11 miles from Washington, DC The New York real estate investor, which targets...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners has paid $146 million, or $406,556/unit, for Iron Works Village, a 36-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Blvdway Communities, also of Denver...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...
Dallas Morning News Gulf Relay has agreed to lease more than 350,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas The Clinton, Miss, third-party logistics provider is taking its space at the Crossroads Trade Center 1 at 1221...
Dallas Morning News DSV International is developing a distribution and office complex with more than 1 million square feet in Lancaster, Texas, about 165 miles south of Dallas The company, a subsidiary of DSV Cos of Denmark, is developing the...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...