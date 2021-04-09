Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $247 million, or $9880/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings with more than 25 million square feet throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minn, area The New York investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...
Quantum Equities has paid $76 million, or $185,366/unit, for the 410-unit Admiral Place apartment property in Suitland, Md, which is just outside of Joint Base Andrews and 11 miles from Washington, DC The New York real estate investor, which targets...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners has paid $146 million, or $406,556/unit, for Iron Works Village, a 36-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Blvdway Communities, also of Denver...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of Dallas-area apartment properties with about 2,000 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the properties in separate deals The sellers were not disclosed The properties S2...
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Trion Properties has paid $80 million, or $197,044/unit, for Quail Cove and Highland Park, two apartment properties with a total of 406 units in Colorado Springs, Colo The West Hollywood, Calif, investment manager bought the complexes, which are 14...