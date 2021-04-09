Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive CAMCO Investment Group has paid $395 million, or $12662/sf, for Mesa Tower, a 311,949-square-foot office building in Mesa, Ariz The Dallas investor acquired the property from Barker Pacific Group and Iron Point...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Louisville Business First Miller-Valentine Group has broken ground on the 395-unit Jeff on 10th apartment building in Jeffersonville, Ind, about three miles from Louisville, Ky The Cincinnati developer is building the property as part of the 60-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...
St Louis Business Journal KDG has proposed developing a multi-phase mixed-use project in St Louis The company, a joint venture of local developers Koman Group and Keeley Development Group, is developing the project as part of the Cortex Innovation...
Quantum Equities has paid $76 million, or $185,366/unit, for the 410-unit Admiral Place apartment property in Suitland, Md, which is just outside of Joint Base Andrews and 11 miles from Washington, DC The New York real estate investor, which targets...
An affiliate of Treeline Multifamily Partners has paid $146 million, or $406,556/unit, for Iron Works Village, a 36-unit apartment property in Englewood, Colo The Denver investor purchased the property from Blvdway Communities, also of Denver...
Commercial Property Executive Mohr Capital has broken ground on an 827,000-square-foot industrial building in the town of Whiteland, Ind, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis The Dallas real estate investment company is developing the property on a...