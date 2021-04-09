Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of HM Partners and Beacon Partners is planning to build a two-phase industrial project in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being built on 48 acres at the corner of Jones Sausage and...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forest Development is building a 221-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The development, dubbed The Oliver at Tom Hunter, is being built on a seven-acre site along Gloryland Avenue, off North Tryon Street near the...
Commercial Property Executive CAMCO Investment Group has paid $395 million, or $12662/sf, for Mesa Tower, a 311,949-square-foot office building in Mesa, Ariz The Dallas investor acquired the property from Barker Pacific Group and Iron Point...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $247 million, or $9880/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings with more than 25 million square feet throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minn, area The New York investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...
South Florida Business Journal Dezer Development is teaming up with Bentley Motors to develop the tallest building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The development, which is being called Bentley Residences, would stand 60 stories and is being planned for a...