Bisnow Heleos plans on constructing a 99-unit apartment property at 4618 14th St NW in Washington, DC The Washington company bought the property’s development site last week for $42 million in a deal brokered by Feldman Ruel Urban Property...
Bisnow Willco has proposed building a mixed-use project with up to 2,063 residential units and 415,000 square feet of commercial space in North Bethesda, Md The project, which is being called Rose Village, would sit on a 20-acre site at the...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of HM Partners and Beacon Partners is planning to build a two-phase industrial project in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being built on 48 acres at the corner of Jones Sausage and...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forest Development is building a 221-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The development, dubbed The Oliver at Tom Hunter, is being built on a seven-acre site along Gloryland Avenue, off North Tryon Street near the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Louisville Business First Miller-Valentine Group has broken ground on the 395-unit Jeff on 10th apartment building in Jeffersonville, Ind, about three miles from Louisville, Ky The Cincinnati developer is building the property as part of the 60-acre...