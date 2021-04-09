Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business WeWork has vacated the 48,000 square foot of office space it had been leasing at 349 Fifth Ave in Manhattan Zar Property owns the eight-story building, which is between Fifth and Madison avenues, across from the...
Boston Business Journal Nubian Ascend Partners LLC has proposed constructing a 348,320-square-foot mixed-use building in Boston The project, which is being called Nubian Square Ascends, is being planned for a 245-acre development site at the...
Hartford Business Journal HB Nitkin is planning to build a 157-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, company will demolish the retail buildings that currently sit on the development site to...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...
New York Post A venture of Rudin Management Co and Thomson Reuters Corp is investing $25 million on renovations to 3 Times Square, an 850,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Architecture firm FXCollaborative has been tapped to upgrade the...
The Real Deal A venture of Related Cos and Oxford Properties Group has lined up $1075 million of financing from Wells Fargo Bank against 102 unsold condominium units at the 285-unit 15 Hudson Yards residential condo building in Manhattan The venture...
Boston Business Journal Calare Properties is planning to construct a 119,000-square-foot industrial building in the Boston suburb of Acton, Mass The property will sit on an 11-acre site at 50 Nagog Park, part of the 120-acre Nagog Park mixed-use...
Crain’s New York Business Davis Cos has paid $625 million for adjoining development sites at 155 West 29th St and 165 West 29th St in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood The Boston real estate investor bought the sites from Amush Enterprises Davis...