The US Department of Housing and Urban Development funded $2612 billion of multifamily loans last year - a whopping 672 percent increase from the $1562 billion volume it recorded in 2019 The 1,499 loans it funded had a weighted average coupon of...
The New York State Legislature this week agreed on a $212 billion state budget that does not include a recording tax for mezzanine loans and preferred-equity investments for commercial real estate properties The New York State Assembly and Senate,...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
Houston Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp is building a 148,000-square-foot store as part of The Grid mixed-use project in Stafford, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston The wholesale retailer will anchor the 192-acre project, which broke...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Opportunities to invest in distressed properties or loans, which generally have been elusive during the coronavirus pandemic, might finally be materializing Sales of distressed assets haven't materialized in part because of government rules that...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...