Bisnow Heleos plans on constructing a 99-unit apartment property at 4618 14th St NW in Washington, DC The Washington company bought the property’s development site last week for $42 million in a deal brokered by Feldman Ruel Urban Property...
Houston Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp is building a 148,000-square-foot store as part of The Grid mixed-use project in Stafford, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston The wholesale retailer will anchor the 192-acre project, which broke...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of HM Partners and Beacon Partners is planning to build a two-phase industrial project in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being built on 48 acres at the corner of Jones Sausage and...
Charlotte Business Journal J Forest Development is building a 221-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC The development, dubbed The Oliver at Tom Hunter, is being built on a seven-acre site along Gloryland Avenue, off North Tryon Street near the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Astor Cos has lined up $324 million of financing for the development of a 199-unit apartment complex in Miami Ocean Bank provided the loan, which matures March 29, 2023 The 12-story property, which has...
Louisville Business First Miller-Valentine Group has broken ground on the 395-unit Jeff on 10th apartment building in Jeffersonville, Ind, about three miles from Louisville, Ky The Cincinnati developer is building the property as part of the 60-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Dezer Development is teaming up with Bentley Motors to develop the tallest building in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla The development, which is being called Bentley Residences, would stand 60 stories and is being planned for a...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...