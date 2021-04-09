Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp is building a 148,000-square-foot store as part of The Grid mixed-use project in Stafford, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston The wholesale retailer will anchor the 192-acre project, which broke...
San Antonio Business Journal MDH Partners has lined up $486 million of financing for its purchase of an industrial portfolio with more than 500,000 square feet in the Dallas and San Antonio areas JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan, which has a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 425 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan in the first quarter, a 481 percent decline from the 819 million sf of leases inked at the same time last year, according to CBRE...
Crain’s New York Business WeWork has vacated the 48,000 square foot of office space it had been leasing at 349 Fifth Ave in Manhattan Zar Property owns the eight-story building, which is between Fifth and Madison avenues, across from the...
Austin Business Journal Construction is starting this month on the Ronald Reagan Crossing mixed-use complex in Leander, Texas, about 27 miles north of Austin, Texas Plans for the project call for 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, but a...
Houston Business Journal Martin Fein Interests Ltd has sold the Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village, a 268-unit apartment property in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas The Houston company sold the property, at 1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive, to an...
Dallas Morning News Exeter Property Group is developing a two-building business park with more than 1 million square feet in the town of Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The Conshohocken, Pa, company expects to start work on the...
Dallas Morning News Gulf Relay has agreed to lease more than 350,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas The Clinton, Miss, third-party logistics provider is taking its space at the Crossroads Trade Center 1 at 1221...
Dallas Morning News S2 Capital has bought a portfolio of Dallas-area apartment properties with about 2,000 units for an undisclosed price The Dallas investor acquired the properties in separate deals The sellers were not disclosed The properties S2...