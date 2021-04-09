Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ The 295,000-square-foot industrial building at 10 Corn Road in Dayton, NJ, has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing for the building, which could sell for about $55 million, or $18644/sf The owner of the building was...
Boston Business Journal Nubian Ascend Partners LLC has proposed constructing a 348,320-square-foot mixed-use building in Boston The project, which is being called Nubian Square Ascends, is being planned for a 245-acre development site at the...
Hartford Business Journal HB Nitkin is planning to build a 157-unit apartment property in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn The Greenwich, Conn, company will demolish the retail buildings that currently sit on the development site to...
Dallas Morning News Gulf Relay has agreed to lease more than 350,000 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, Texas The Clinton, Miss, third-party logistics provider is taking its space at the Crossroads Trade Center 1 at 1221...
Dallas Business Journal Yokohama Tire Corp has agreed to fully lease a recently-built industrial property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of Dallas The Japanese tire manufacturer signed a long-term lease for Intermodal III, a...
Crain’s New York Business Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has paid $175 million, or $291,667/room, for the 600-room Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to a report from Bloomberg HSBC Bank sold the property, at 440 West 57th St, in a deal...
Bisnow TCR2 Therapeutics Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 85,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 9950 Medical Center Drive in Rockville, Md The Cambridge, Mass, pharmaceuticals company will use the facility to manufacture cell...
Charlotte Business Journal Mlily USA has agreed to fully lease a 277,290-square-foot industrial building in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Rock Hill, SC The China-based mattress manufacturer, which is owned by Healthcare Co Ltd, is taking its space at...
Boston Real Estate Times Federal Realty Investment Trust has completed the 500-unit Miscela apartment property in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The property, at 485 Foley St, is next to the six-acre Baxter Park in the city’s Assembly...