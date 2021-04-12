Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos is redeveloping a vacant hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into a 251-unit apartment project The developer has lined up $2945 million of financing for the redevelopment Centennial Bank has provided a $2245 million...
A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $323 million, or $27956/sf, for two office and research and development buildings with about 115,537 square feet in Fremont, Calif The fund, Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, purchased the buildings from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RBH Group has proposed developing a 455-unit residential building in downtown Atlanta The 31-story property is being planned for the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Walton Street The developer will work with Atlanta Public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development is building a 297,254-square-foot industrial project near the Tampa International Airport Work is expected to start soon the two-building development, which is being called Tampa Logistics Center It...
San Francisco Business Times Catalyst Housing Group has paid $1287 million, or $416,504/unit, for the 309-unit Creekwood apartment complex in Hayward, Calif, about 15 miles south of Oakland, Calif The Larkspur, Calif, company bought the three-story...
Spring Property Management has paid $25 million for 125-129 Magnolia Ave, a mixed-use property with 94 apartment units and five ground-floor retail spaces in Jersey City, NJ The price values the apartment units at $252,500/unit, according to...
MG Properties Group has paid $88 million, or $250,000/unit, for District at Grand Terrace, a 352-unit apartment property in Colton, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the San Bernardino County property from Tower 16 Capital Partners,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...