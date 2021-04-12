Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos is redeveloping a vacant hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into a 251-unit apartment project The developer has lined up $2945 million of financing for the redevelopment Centennial Bank has provided a $2245 million...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RBH Group has proposed developing a 455-unit residential building in downtown Atlanta The 31-story property is being planned for the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Walton Street The developer will work with Atlanta Public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development is building a 297,254-square-foot industrial project near the Tampa International Airport Work is expected to start soon the two-building development, which is being called Tampa Logistics Center It...
Chicago Tribune A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Calamos Real Estate is planning to build the Lincoln at CityGate, a 285-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill The four-story complex, at 2135 City Gate Lane, will have...
Bisnow Heleos plans on constructing a 99-unit apartment property at 4618 14th St NW in Washington, DC The Washington company bought the property’s development site last week for $42 million in a deal brokered by Feldman Ruel Urban Property...
Bisnow Willco has proposed building a mixed-use project with up to 2,063 residential units and 415,000 square feet of commercial space in North Bethesda, Md The project, which is being called Rose Village, would sit on a 20-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Costco Wholesale Corp is building a 148,000-square-foot store as part of The Grid mixed-use project in Stafford, Texas, about 20 miles southwest of Houston The wholesale retailer will anchor the 192-acre project, which broke...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Grubb Properties is planning to develop an apartment project with office and retail space in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna, Ga The developer two years ago bought a multi-level office building with 100,000 square feet at...