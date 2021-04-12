Log In or Subscribe to read more
A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $323 million, or $27956/sf, for two office and research and development buildings with about 115,537 square feet in Fremont, Calif The fund, Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, purchased the buildings from...
South Florida Business Journal KODA Industries LLC has paid $1275 million, or about $7954/sf, for a three-building industrial park in Riviera Beach, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the 160,302-square-foot property, at 6555 Garden Road and...
Spring Property Management has paid $25 million for 125-129 Magnolia Ave, a mixed-use property with 94 apartment units and five ground-floor retail spaces in Jersey City, NJ The price values the apartment units at $252,500/unit, according to...
MG Properties Group has paid $88 million, or $250,000/unit, for District at Grand Terrace, a 352-unit apartment property in Colton, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the San Bernardino County property from Tower 16 Capital Partners,...
Commercial Property Executive CAMCO Investment Group has paid $395 million, or $12662/sf, for Mesa Tower, a 311,949-square-foot office building in Mesa, Ariz The Dallas investor acquired the property from Barker Pacific Group and Iron Point...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $247 million, or $9880/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings with more than 25 million square feet throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minn, area The New York investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...