Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal KODA Industries LLC has paid $1275 million, or about $7954/sf, for a three-building industrial park in Riviera Beach, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the 160,302-square-foot property, at 6555 Garden Road and...
San Francisco Business Times Catalyst Housing Group has paid $1287 million, or $416,504/unit, for the 309-unit Creekwood apartment complex in Hayward, Calif, about 15 miles south of Oakland, Calif The Larkspur, Calif, company bought the three-story...
Spring Property Management has paid $25 million for 125-129 Magnolia Ave, a mixed-use property with 94 apartment units and five ground-floor retail spaces in Jersey City, NJ The price values the apartment units at $252,500/unit, according to...
MG Properties Group has paid $88 million, or $250,000/unit, for District at Grand Terrace, a 352-unit apartment property in Colton, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the San Bernardino County property from Tower 16 Capital Partners,...
Commercial Property Executive CAMCO Investment Group has paid $395 million, or $12662/sf, for Mesa Tower, a 311,949-square-foot office building in Mesa, Ariz The Dallas investor acquired the property from Barker Pacific Group and Iron Point...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Blackstone Group has bought the 300-unit Cortona South apartment and townhome property in Tampa, Fla, for $765 million, or $255,000/sf A partnership of List Developers and Gries Investment Funds was the seller The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $247 million, or $9880/sf, for a portfolio of 22 industrial buildings with more than 25 million square feet throughout the Minneapolis/St Paul, Minn, area The New York investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by MC Real Estate Partners has paid $278 million, or $36340/sf, for the 76,500-square-foot office building at 110 Chauncy St in downtown Boston It bought the property from the Buckminster...