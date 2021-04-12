Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...
A venture of Monday Properties and Neo Capital has paid $73 million, or $334,862/unit, for the 218-unit Harbor Landing Apartments in Stamford, Conn A venture of Building and Land Technology of Stamford and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds of...
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos is redeveloping a vacant hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into a 251-unit apartment project The developer has lined up $2945 million of financing for the redevelopment Centennial Bank has provided a $2245 million...
A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $323 million, or $27956/sf, for two office and research and development buildings with about 115,537 square feet in Fremont, Calif The fund, Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, purchased the buildings from...
South Florida Business Journal KODA Industries LLC has paid $1275 million, or about $7954/sf, for a three-building industrial park in Riviera Beach, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the 160,302-square-foot property, at 6555 Garden Road and...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RBH Group has proposed developing a 455-unit residential building in downtown Atlanta The 31-story property is being planned for the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Walton Street The developer will work with Atlanta Public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development is building a 297,254-square-foot industrial project near the Tampa International Airport Work is expected to start soon the two-building development, which is being called Tampa Logistics Center It...
San Francisco Business Times Catalyst Housing Group has paid $1287 million, or $416,504/unit, for the 309-unit Creekwood apartment complex in Hayward, Calif, about 15 miles south of Oakland, Calif The Larkspur, Calif, company bought the three-story...