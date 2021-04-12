Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $120 million, or about $276,498/unit, for Allister at North Hills, a 434-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Boston company purchased the property, on 142 acres at 430 Allister Drive, from an...
A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $323 million, or $27956/sf, for two office and research and development buildings with about 115,537 square feet in Fremont, Calif The fund, Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, purchased the buildings from...
South Florida Business Journal KODA Industries LLC has paid $1275 million, or about $7954/sf, for a three-building industrial park in Riviera Beach, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the 160,302-square-foot property, at 6555 Garden Road and...
San Francisco Business Times Catalyst Housing Group has paid $1287 million, or $416,504/unit, for the 309-unit Creekwood apartment complex in Hayward, Calif, about 15 miles south of Oakland, Calif The Larkspur, Calif, company bought the three-story...
Spring Property Management has paid $25 million for 125-129 Magnolia Ave, a mixed-use property with 94 apartment units and five ground-floor retail spaces in Jersey City, NJ The price values the apartment units at $252,500/unit, according to...
MG Properties Group has paid $88 million, or $250,000/unit, for District at Grand Terrace, a 352-unit apartment property in Colton, Calif The San Diego investment manager bought the San Bernardino County property from Tower 16 Capital Partners,...
Commercial Property Executive CAMCO Investment Group has paid $395 million, or $12662/sf, for Mesa Tower, a 311,949-square-foot office building in Mesa, Ariz The Dallas investor acquired the property from Barker Pacific Group and Iron Point...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Cedar Grove Capital has paid $125 million, or about $113,636/unit, for the Mallard Green Apartments, a 110-unit property in Charlotte, NC The New York investor bought the complex from Mallard Green LLC The...