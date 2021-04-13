Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $120 million, or about $276,498/unit, for Allister at North Hills, a 434-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Boston company purchased the property, on 142 acres at 430 Allister Drive, from an...
A venture of Monday Properties and Neo Capital has paid $73 million, or $334,862/unit, for the 218-unit Harbor Landing Apartments in Stamford, Conn A venture of Building and Land Technology of Stamford and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds of...
A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $323 million, or $27956/sf, for two office and research and development buildings with about 115,537 square feet in Fremont, Calif The fund, Kennedy Wilson Real Estate Fund VI, purchased the buildings from...
South Florida Business Journal KODA Industries LLC has paid $1275 million, or about $7954/sf, for a three-building industrial park in Riviera Beach, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company bought the 160,302-square-foot property, at 6555 Garden Road and...
San Francisco Business Times Catalyst Housing Group has paid $1287 million, or $416,504/unit, for the 309-unit Creekwood apartment complex in Hayward, Calif, about 15 miles south of Oakland, Calif The Larkspur, Calif, company bought the three-story...
Spring Property Management has paid $25 million for 125-129 Magnolia Ave, a mixed-use property with 94 apartment units and five ground-floor retail spaces in Jersey City, NJ The price values the apartment units at $252,500/unit, according to...