Boston Business Journal A venture of PSP Investments and WS Development Inc has been approved to construct a 707,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District Amazoncom Inc earlier this year signed a lease to occupy 630,000 sf...
Dallas Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground next month on the two-building Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 1 million-square-foot property on about 40 acres along East Scyene...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build a pair of warehouse properties on a speculative basis in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial buildings, which will total 500,000 square feet, are being planned for a 292-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...
South Florida Business Journal The Estate Cos is redeveloping a vacant hotel in Hialeah, Fla, into a 251-unit apartment project The developer has lined up $2945 million of financing for the redevelopment Centennial Bank has provided a $2245 million...
Boston Real Estate Times Marcus Partners is planning to build a 219,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston Construction is slated to start in the first quarter of next year, with completion expected in 2024 Ginkgo Bioworks has agreed to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RBH Group has proposed developing a 455-unit residential building in downtown Atlanta The 31-story property is being planned for the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Walton Street The developer will work with Atlanta Public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal NorthPoint Development is building a 297,254-square-foot industrial project near the Tampa International Airport Work is expected to start soon the two-building development, which is being called Tampa Logistics Center It...
Chicago Tribune A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Calamos Real Estate is planning to build the Lincoln at CityGate, a 285-unit apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Naperville, Ill The four-story complex, at 2135 City Gate Lane, will have...