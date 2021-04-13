Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...
Multi Housing News CVG Properties has paid $376 million, or $216,091/unit, for Enclave at Paradise Valley, a 174-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment firm re-acquired the complex from Rincon Partners after selling it...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...
Triangle Business Journal TA Realty has paid $120 million, or about $276,498/unit, for Allister at North Hills, a 434-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC The Boston company purchased the property, on 142 acres at 430 Allister Drive, from an...
A venture of Monday Properties and Neo Capital has paid $73 million, or $334,862/unit, for the 218-unit Harbor Landing Apartments in Stamford, Conn A venture of Building and Land Technology of Stamford and Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds of...