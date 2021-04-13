Log In or Subscribe to read more
MCR Hotels, which owns 100 properties with more than 13,000 rooms in 30 states, is in the market to raise $450 million of equity investments for its second investment fund It's a follow-up to a vehicle that had raised $300 million in 2018 and...
Angel Oak Commercial Lending, an Atlanta specialty finance company, is shooting to substantially bolster its lending volume this year, after sitting on the sidelines for most of 2020 To achieve its lending objective, it's added two seasoned...
Commercial real estate professionals are concerned about the potential elimination of "like-kind" exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Service code, which investors use to shelter gains from property sales Up to an estimated 20...
Trion Properties has closed capital-raising for its Trion Multifamily Opportunity Fund II LLC, after having raised $28 million of commitments from 215 investors The fund, which already has completed 12 investments, targets value-add and...
Cerberus Capital Management LP has raised $28 billion of investor commitments for its latest opportunistic real estate fund, topping its $2 billion target by 40 percent The investment manager, with $53 billion of assets under management, including...
Steve Leathers, a former managing director in JLL's health-care capital markets group, has launched a real estate investment management firm that is targeting medical-office buildings throughout the United States His company is aiming to make $100...
AllianceBernstein has raised $900 million of investor commitments for its latest alternative lending vehicle, US Commercial Real Estate Debt Fund IV The investment manager has raised $63 billion of commitments for funds in its real estate lending...
Madison International Realty, which focuses on buying ownership interests in properties in major markets in the United States, United Kingdom and western Europe, has launched capital-raising for its eighth investment fund The capital-raising effort...
Great Gulf Group and Westdale Real Estate Investment and Management have formed a venture that plans to invest in the development of for-rent single-family communities in the country’s Sunbelt region The two partners – Great Gulf is a...