Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
South Florida Business Journal A fund managed by Continental Realty Corp has paid $113 million, or about $19516/sf, for the Shoppes at Sherbrooke shopping center in Lake Worth Beach, Fla DRA Advisors of New York sold the 57,901-square-foot retail...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development is breaking ground this summer on the Cobblestone Crossing mixed-use project in Rolesville, NC, about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The Pittsford, NY, company is building the development on an 11-acre...
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...