Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...
Multi Housing News CVG Properties has paid $376 million, or $216,091/unit, for Enclave at Paradise Valley, a 174-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment firm re-acquired the complex from Rincon Partners after selling it...
Boston Business Journal A venture of PSP Investments and WS Development Inc has been approved to construct a 707,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District Amazoncom Inc earlier this year signed a lease to occupy 630,000 sf...
Real Estate NJ Crow Holdings is planning to build a 12 million-square-foot industrial park in Carteret, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The Dallas company has proposed developing the three-building property on a 126-acre site that it...
Dallas Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground next month on the two-building Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 1 million-square-foot property on about 40 acres along East Scyene...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build a pair of warehouse properties on a speculative basis in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial buildings, which will total 500,000 square feet, are being planned for a 292-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Merrimac Ventures has proposed developing a pair of residential buildings with a total of 716 units in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The city’s Development Review Committee is considering the proposal tomorrow The...