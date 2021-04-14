Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal A group of undisclosed investors is offering for sale the 18-acre development site at 8130-8134 Watson St in Tysons, Va Colliers International has been hired to market the property, which currently is home to a JR’s...
RMR Mortgage Trust has committed to lend $343 million against Interquest Park, a two-building office and industrial property with a total of 288,275 square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo The Newton, Mass, mortgage REIT funded $29 million up front...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development is breaking ground this summer on the Cobblestone Crossing mixed-use project in Rolesville, NC, about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The Pittsford, NY, company is building the development on an 11-acre...
Real Estate NJ JW Fulfillment Inc has signed a lease for 346,858 square feet at the 699,000-sf industrial building at 300 Cedar Lane in Edison, NJ The property, which was completed last year, has 40-foot clear heights, 123 loading docks, 161 trailer...
Puget Sound Business Journal Goodman Real Estate is planning to build a three-story apartment project with about 400 units in Tacoma, Wash It’s being built on a 106-acre development site, at 5132 Sixth Ave, that the Seattle developer recently...
Crain’s Chicago Business A joint venture of Fundamental Advisors and Sage Hospitality Group is offering for sale the 335-room Blackstone Hotel in Chicago Hodges Ward Elliott has been tapped to market the property, which is encumbered by a $52...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...