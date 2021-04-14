Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal E Kahn Development Corp has sold the 123,500-square-foot office building at 313 West Market St in West Chester, Pa, for $426 million, or $34494/sf The Chester County, Pa, government acquired the property, where it had...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Raith Capital Partners has paid $175 million, or $8974/sf, for a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Maple Grove, Minn, about 16 miles from Minneapolis The New York investor acquired the property, on 1168 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Greenway Residential Development has proposed building a 156-unit affordable-housing project in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The 10-building residential project is being planned for a 124-acre development site...
Triangle Business Journal KDM Development is breaking ground this summer on the Cobblestone Crossing mixed-use project in Rolesville, NC, about 165 miles northeast of Raleigh, NC The Pittsford, NY, company is building the development on an 11-acre...
Dallas Morning News Tabani Group has bought McKinney Marketplace, a 118,967-square-foot retail property in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed McKinney Marketplace, at 3001 South Central Expressway in McKinney, Texas, is...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
Charlotte Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is developing three industrial properties totaling more than 4 million square feet in the Charlotte, NC, area The online retail giant last week announced that it operate a pair of delivery stations in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Windsor Stevens Holdings is planning to build a 128-unit residential project in Atlanta The property is slated for a one-acre development site on Lindsay Avenue, just off Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and near the Bankhead...
South Florida Business Journal The development arm of the Urban League of Greater Miami has proposed building a 12-story apartment project in the city’s Wynwood Arts District The project is being planned for a vacant development site at 2901...