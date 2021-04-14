Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bldup ACORE Capital has provided $898 million of financing for the construction of the 180,000-square-foot life-sciences building at 1050 Waltham St in Lexington, Mass, about 15 miles northwest of Boston A venture of Singerman Real Estate of Chicago...
Houston Business Journal Linde Engineering has signed a lease for 120,454 square feet at the Sierra Pines II office building in The Woodlands, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston VEREIT Inc owns the six-story property, at 1575 Sawdust Road, and...
Commercial Property Executive American Honda Finance Corp has increased the amount of office space it’s leasing at the 133,852-square-foot Royal Ridge 7 in suburban Dallas to 99,927 sf The financial services arm of American Honda Motor Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The average asking rent for ground-floor retail space in Manhattan was $618/sf in the first quarter, down 134 percent from a year earlier, according to CBRE That was a 51 percent decrease from the fourth...
Boston Business Journal A venture of PSP Investments and WS Development Inc has been approved to construct a 707,000-square-foot office building in Boston’s Seaport District Amazoncom Inc earlier this year signed a lease to occupy 630,000 sf...
Real Estate NJ Crow Holdings is planning to build a 12 million-square-foot industrial park in Carteret, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The Dallas company has proposed developing the three-building property on a 126-acre site that it...
Boston Real Estate Times Marcus Partners is planning to build a 219,000-square-foot life-sciences building in Boston Construction is slated to start in the first quarter of next year, with completion expected in 2024 Ginkgo Bioworks has agreed to...
Dallas Business Journal Thirty-One Gifts is fully leasing a 651,518-square-foot warehouse at 951 Garden Ridge Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Flower Mound, Texas The industrial property will serve as a distribution center for the company, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 425 million square feet of office leases were signed in Manhattan in the first quarter, a 481 percent decline from the 819 million sf of leases inked at the same time last year, according to CBRE...