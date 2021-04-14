Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive American Honda Finance Corp has increased the amount of office space it’s leasing at the 133,852-square-foot Royal Ridge 7 in suburban Dallas to 99,927 sf The financial services arm of American Honda Motor Corp...
A total of $605 billion of net-leased properties changed hands last year, down from $80 billion in 2019, according to CBRE But that lower volume amounted to 148 percent of the $4054 billion of total property sales completed last year – a...
South Florida Business Journal Landmark Cos has paid $402 million, or about $211,579/unit, for the Coral Falls Apartments, a 190-unit complex in Coral Springs, Fla The Keasbey, NJ, company purchased the complex, which sits on 126 acres at 2801 NW...
Multi Housing News CVG Properties has paid $376 million, or $216,091/unit, for Enclave at Paradise Valley, a 174-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment firm re-acquired the complex from Rincon Partners after selling it...
REBusiness Online Axiom Properties has paid $127 million, or $103,252/unit, for Summit Hill, a 123-unit apartment property in Madison, Wis The Lincolnshire, Ill, investor purchased the property from Trevian Capital and Crown Properties, both of New...
Dallas Business Journal Dalfen Industrial is breaking ground next month on the two-building Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in Mesquite, Texas The Dallas developer is building the 1 million-square-foot property on about 40 acres along East Scyene...
Dallas Business Journal Stonemont Financial Group is planning to build a pair of warehouse properties on a speculative basis in Fort Worth, Texas The industrial buildings, which will total 500,000 square feet, are being planned for a 292-acre site...
Houston Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is offering for sale CityNorth I, a 253,562-square-foot office building in Houston Marcus & Millichap has the listing for the vacant property, which comes to market with a $254 million, or about...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has paid $105 million for the 236,566-square-foot office building and development site at One Investors Way in Norwood, Mass, about 20 miles southwest of downtown Boston...